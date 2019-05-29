- Live
- Participation by invitation only
Democracy under stress: Shared values, common challenges
Israel Democracy Institute | Pinsker 4, Jerusalem, Israel
Wednesday, May 29
9:00 | Opening breakfast
10:00 | Welcome and introduction
Yohanan Plesner, Israel Democracy Institute
Natan Sachs, Center for Middle East Policy, The Brookings Institution
10:30-12:00 | Keynote conversation
Eliot Engel (D-NY), Chairman, House Foreign Affairs Committee, United States Congress
Moderator: Natan Sachs, The Brookings Institution
12:00-12:30 | Coffee Break
12:30-14:00 | What just happened? The drivers of global populism and the challenges of democratic erosion
Bill Galston, The Brookings Institution
Tamar Hermann, Israel Democracy Institute
Nitzan Horowitz, Internationl Affaires Commentator; Chairperson of Israel Hofsheet movement
Yotam Margalit, Israel Democracy Institute
Moderator: Jesse Ferris, Israel Democracy Institute
14:00-15:00 | Lunch
15:00-16:30 | Social media, influence, and the politics
Tehilla Altshuler, Israel Democracy Institute
Jordana Cutler, Facebook
Lior Horev, Strategic Consultant and an expert on Public Perception
Shaul Olmert, Playbuzz
Moderator: Dana Weiss, Channel 12 News
16:30-16:45 | Coffee Break
16:45-18:15 | “Enemy of the People”? The media’s role in democratic decline
Eytan Avriel, TheMarker
Boaz Bismuth, Israel HaYom
Susan Glasser, The New Yorker
Meirav Michaeli, Former Member of Knesset, Labor Party
Moderator: Alona Vinograd, Israel Democracy Institute
Thursday, May 30
9:00-9:30 | Breakfast
9:30-11:00 | New nationalism, the nation-state, and identity politics
Mohammad Darawshe, Givat Haviva
Constanze Stelzenmüller, The Brookings Institution
Yedidia Stern, Israel Democracy Institute
Gadi Taub, The Hebrew University
Moderator: Natan Sachs, The Brookings Institution
11:00-11:15 | Coffee Break
11:15-13:00 | Judicial independence and/or popular rule
The Honorable Dorit Beinisch, Supreme Court of Israel (ret.)
Yoav Dotan, The Hebrew University
Hassan Jabareen, Adalah
Benjamin Wittes, The Brookings Institution
Moderator: Ido Baum, TheMarker
13:00-14:00 | Lunch
14:00-15:30 | Executive Power and the popular mandate
Rebecca Brocato, National Security Action
Edna Harel Fisher, Israel Democracy Institute
Emi Palmor, Ministry of Justice, State of Israel
Ayman Odeh, Member of Knesset, Hadash - Ta'al Party
Ambassador Daniel Shapiro, INSS
Ambassador Itamar Rabinovich, The Brookings Institution and Israel Institute
Moderator: Tamara Cofman Wittes, The Brookings Institution
15:30-15:45 | Coffee Break
15:45-17:15 | The toolkit of populist rule: A global perspective
Toby Greene, Queen Mary University, London
Arad Nir, Channel 12 News
Dahlia Scheindlin, Mitvim Institute
Ahmad Tibi, Member of Knesset, Hadash - Ta'al Party
Yuval Shany, Israel Democracy Institute
Tamara Cofman Wittes, The Brookings Institution
Moderator: Yael Sternhell, Tel Aviv University
17:15-17:30 | Closing Remarks
Yuval Shany, Israel Democracy Institute
Natan Sachs, The Brookings Institution
Alona Vinograd, Israel Democracy Institute